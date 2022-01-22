Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 22, 2022
Stylish celeb-approved
Cardigans
Colourful Knitwear
Alia Bhatt kept her winter style chic and easy in a colourful knitted cardigan, a smock t-shirt and a pair of light blue jeans
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Old school, new style
Khushi Kapoor showed us two different styles to wear a cardigan. First, she wore a purple one with a mini skirt and looked utterly stylish in it!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Two-toned Cropped Cardigan
Next, she served us with a trendy two-toned outfit style by wearing a buttoned-up cardigan with tie-dye corduroy pants
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Pop Of Colour
Shanaya Kapoor added a pop of colour to her blue denim and white top by styling the pair with a yellow cardigan
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Tie-dye Trend
Katrina Kaif’s blue tie-dye cardigan with safety-pin enclosures is an interesting option to keep things quirky
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pastel Tones
Athiya Shetty looked lovely in her pastel tone collared cardigan with a cropped length
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Edgy Look
Hailey Bieber showed us how to ace a sexy street style look in a chic brown cropped cardigan and high-waisted chequered trousers
Image: Getty Images
Cardigan As A Top
Kareena Kapoor Khan kept things simple yet eye-catching in a bright yellow cardigan with black buttons
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Statement Details
Ananya Panday aced the winter look in a pink tie-dye open-neck cardigan with big safety pins fastened together in the front
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Oversized Cardigan
Disha Patani kept things casual in a blue oversized cardigan that she wore over a tube top and distressed jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Iconic dialogues of Sushant Singh Rajput