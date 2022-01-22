Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 22, 2022

Stylish celeb-approved
 Cardigans 

Colourful Knitwear

Alia Bhatt kept her winter style chic and easy in a colourful knitted cardigan, a smock t-shirt and a pair of light blue jeans

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Old school, new style

Khushi Kapoor showed us two different styles to wear a cardigan. First, she wore a purple one with a mini skirt and looked utterly stylish in it!

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Two-toned Cropped Cardigan

Next, she served us with a trendy two-toned outfit style by wearing a buttoned-up cardigan with tie-dye corduroy pants

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Pop Of Colour

Shanaya Kapoor added a pop of colour to her blue denim and white top by styling the pair with a yellow cardigan

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Tie-dye Trend

Katrina Kaif’s blue tie-dye cardigan with safety-pin enclosures is an interesting option to keep things quirky

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pastel Tones

Athiya Shetty looked lovely in her pastel tone collared cardigan with a cropped length

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Edgy Look

Hailey Bieber showed us how to ace a sexy street style look in a chic brown cropped cardigan and high-waisted chequered trousers

Image: Getty Images

Cardigan As A Top

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept things simple yet eye-catching in a bright yellow cardigan with black buttons

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Statement Details

Ananya Panday aced the winter look in a pink tie-dye open-neck cardigan with big safety pins fastened together in the front

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Oversized Cardigan 

Disha Patani kept things casual in a blue oversized cardigan that she wore over a tube top and distressed jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Iconic dialogues of Sushant Singh Rajput

Click Here