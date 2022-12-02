Heading 3

Stylish boots of Disha, Alia & more

Sneha
Hiro

Dec 2, 2022

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia donned beige coloured knee-high boots with a pink mini dress and a winter coat

Alia Bhatt

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora upped the hotness quotient in a chic outfit. She matched her high boots with her attire

Nora Fatehi

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi dazzled in a red shimmery gown and matching high boots

Janhvi Kapoor


Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya rocked the denim-on-denim trend with black boots

Ananya Panday

Video: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked like an ultimate diva as she wore a printed shirt with a pink pleated skirt and rounded off her look with black boots

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara looked chic in a white shirt paired with leather pants, a metallic jacket and black high boots 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha steamed up the cyberspace in a white slip top and denim jeans She amped up her look with black knee-high boots

Disha Patani

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena aced her winter look with a black jacket and ankle-length boots

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti sported a sweatshirt with latex pants and a puffer jacket She completed her look with a flat cap and ankle-length boots

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti stunned in a neon cutout dress with quirky long boots 

Kriti Sanon

