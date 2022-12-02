Stylish boots of Disha, Alia & more
Dec 2, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia donned beige coloured knee-high boots with a pink mini dress and a winter coat
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora upped the hotness quotient in a chic outfit. She matched her high boots with her attire
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi dazzled in a red shimmery gown and matching high boots
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya rocked the denim-on-denim trend with black boots
Video: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looked like an ultimate diva as she wore a printed shirt with a pink pleated skirt and rounded off her look with black boots
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked chic in a white shirt paired with leather pants, a metallic jacket and black high boots
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha steamed up the cyberspace in a white slip top and denim jeans She amped up her look with black knee-high boots
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena aced her winter look with a black jacket and ankle-length boots
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti sported a sweatshirt with latex pants and a puffer jacket She completed her look with a flat cap and ankle-length boots
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti stunned in a neon cutout dress with quirky long boots
