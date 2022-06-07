Heading 3

Stylish celebs at Karan Johar’s bash

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 07, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

The Student of The Year 2 actress made an appearance in a stunning, beige, embellished sheer gown and some glamourous makeup

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

The Gully Boy actor looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt, curly locks, and a clean-shaven face

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram 

The PK actress looked stunning in a solid black gown with cut-out detailing that showed just enough of her midriff and added an oomph factor

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor too was in attendance. He looked smart in a bling jacket, a crisp white shirt, formal black pants, and a black tie

Ranveer Singh

Image: Pinkvilla

The Tadap actress left us floored as she posed in an embellished white co-ord set that resembled a modern-style lehenga with a dupatta

Tara Sutaria

Image: Pinkvilla

The Malang actor looked like the perfect gentleman in a black tuxedo and shiny black shoes

Aditya Roy Kapur

Image: Pinkvilla

Vicky and Katrina rolled out major couple goals as they posed in stylish black and white outfits respectively

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla

While Saif kept his look essentially sophisticated in a white blazer and black pants set, Kareena upped the ante in a sparkly silver midi dress

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Shahid looked dapper in a white and black suit set while Mira stunned in a strapless black embellished number

Shahid and Mira Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars nailed the theme of the party as both of them sported sparkly silver attires for the night

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan

Image: Pinkvilla

The Dhak Dhak girl donned a pair of sequinned pants and a dramatic black blouse that added eccentricity to her style

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir brought in some retro vibes as he donned a shiny blue blazer with black pants and shirt while mother Neetu was seen in an all-white ensemble

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

