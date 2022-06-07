Heading 3
Stylish celebs at Karan Johar’s bash
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 07, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
The Student of The Year 2 actress made an appearance in a stunning, beige, embellished sheer gown and some glamourous makeup
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
The Gully Boy actor looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt, curly locks, and a clean-shaven face
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
The PK actress looked stunning in a solid black gown with cut-out detailing that showed just enough of her midriff and added an oomph factor
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor too was in attendance. He looked smart in a bling jacket, a crisp white shirt, formal black pants, and a black tie
Ranveer Singh
Image: Pinkvilla
The Tadap actress left us floored as she posed in an embellished white co-ord set that resembled a modern-style lehenga with a dupatta
Tara Sutaria
Image: Pinkvilla
The Malang actor looked like the perfect gentleman in a black tuxedo and shiny black shoes
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image: Pinkvilla
Vicky and Katrina rolled out major couple goals as they posed in stylish black and white outfits respectively
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
While Saif kept his look essentially sophisticated in a white blazer and black pants set, Kareena upped the ante in a sparkly silver midi dress
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Shahid looked dapper in a white and black suit set while Mira stunned in a strapless black embellished number
Shahid and Mira Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars nailed the theme of the party as both of them sported sparkly silver attires for the night
Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan
Image: Pinkvilla
The Dhak Dhak girl donned a pair of sequinned pants and a dramatic black blouse that added eccentricity to her style
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir brought in some retro vibes as he donned a shiny blue blazer with black pants and shirt while mother Neetu was seen in an all-white ensemble
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
