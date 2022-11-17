Heading 3

Stylish couple:
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

A loose white tee with pants and sneakers can never go out of style

Twinning and winning

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy in a green dress hugging Suraj Nambiar is a sight straight out of a Bollywood film

Te amo 

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look like a match made in heaven in their traditional garb 

Acing the ethnic game

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

This couple taught us that classic white kurta pyjama and a golden saree is what you need to look the best

Karwa Chauth attire 

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy look sizzling in this cocktail attire. Not to miss how affectionately he digs a peck on his wife’s cheek

The kiss of love

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

‘To Atak Gaya Hai, Ye Mann Atak Gaya Hai’ is the only song that comes to our minds after seeing this couple in this regal off-white wear

The regal couple

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

What could be more romantic than dressed in a flowy satin blue dress and kissing your man by the sea under the moonlight!

So romantic 

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy in a red floral dress and Suraj in a white-shirt and denim prove that they love to keep it simple and classy

Minimum is more 

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

By now, it’s established that Mouni and Suraj love the colour white, and they both ooze sass in this picture

The ‘white’ couple 

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Suraj and Mouni wore classic outfits for their wedding where the bride stunned in a red lehenga choli and the groom looked smart in an off white sherwani

Classic Love 

