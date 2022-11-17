Stylish couple:
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
A loose white tee with pants and sneakers can never go out of style
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy in a green dress hugging Suraj Nambiar is a sight straight out of a Bollywood film
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look like a match made in heaven in their traditional garb
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
This couple taught us that classic white kurta pyjama and a golden saree is what you need to look the best
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy look sizzling in this cocktail attire. Not to miss how affectionately he digs a peck on his wife’s cheek
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
‘To Atak Gaya Hai, Ye Mann Atak Gaya Hai’ is the only song that comes to our minds after seeing this couple in this regal off-white wear
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
What could be more romantic than dressed in a flowy satin blue dress and kissing your man by the sea under the moonlight!
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy in a red floral dress and Suraj in a white-shirt and denim prove that they love to keep it simple and classy
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
By now, it’s established that Mouni and Suraj love the colour white, and they both ooze sass in this picture
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Suraj and Mouni wore classic outfits for their wedding where the bride stunned in a red lehenga choli and the groom looked smart in an off white sherwani
