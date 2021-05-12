Bollywood
Stylish couples of May 12, 2021
From their wedding attire to red carpet ensembles, Virushka is a couple who time and again shows the world how it’s done!
They are always complimenting each other and often Virat keeps it simple to balance Anushka out
deepveer on the other hand know all the right ways to ensure all eyes are on them
From airports to red carpets we often find them twinning in matching attires
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are both stylish and when they come together it’s often a riot of colours!
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are no less and Anand often makes sure to let her stylish wife steal the spotlight
Shahid’s style is quite eclectic and Mira Rajput seems to perfectly complement that with her outfits
They even make for a powerful couple on the ramp and this Anita Dongre look stands to be our favourite!
when you have stylish couples of bollywood, you cannot miss out on the royals of the industry!
Even their off-duty outfits are quite the treat!
For more updates on Celebrity, follow Pinkvilla