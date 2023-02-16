Stylish dupatta ft. Shehnaaz Gill
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill has won our hearts with her spectacular look in a purple kurta set paired with a net dupatta
Net design
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks dainty in a bright pink kurta set paired with a matching dupatta finished with golden work border
Embellished borders
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks radiant in a light blue kurta set with sequins work dupatta in the same shade
Sequins work
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks every bit pretty in her green kurta set paired with a red and yellow shade dupatta
Dual shade
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill is surely turning heads in her gorgeous bright yellow kurta set paired with a striped dupatta
Stripes design
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill is acing the spring fashion in a pink kurta set replete with rose print dupatta
Floral print
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill brought out her true Punjaban look in a blue kurta set and colorful phulkari work dupatta
Fulkari fiesta
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress dressed up to perfection in a royal blue kurta set with golden foil print dupatta
Foil print
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill won over her fans as she chose to deck up in a green Patiala suit along with a pink gota work dupatta
Gota patti
