Stylish dupatta ft. Shehnaaz Gill

FEB 16, 2023

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill has won our hearts with her spectacular look in a purple kurta set paired with a net dupatta

Net design 

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks dainty in a bright pink kurta set paired with a matching dupatta finished with golden work border

Embellished borders

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks radiant in a light blue kurta set with sequins work dupatta in the same shade

Sequins work

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks every bit pretty in her green kurta set paired with a red and yellow shade dupatta

Dual shade 

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is surely turning heads in her gorgeous bright yellow kurta set paired with a striped dupatta

Stripes design

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is acing the spring fashion in a pink kurta set replete with rose print dupatta

Floral print

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill brought out her true Punjaban look in a blue kurta set and colorful phulkari work dupatta

Fulkari fiesta

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress dressed up to perfection in a royal blue kurta set with golden foil print dupatta

Foil print

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill won over her fans as she chose to deck up in a green Patiala suit along with a pink gota work dupatta

Gota patti

