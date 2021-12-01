Stylish hairstyles by Deepika Padukone

Sleek Bun

A sleek bun keeps your hair out of your way and also looks absolutely elegant

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Tight Curls

Some defined curls with a sleek top will give you a royal yet modish look

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Retro Look 

A low ponytail teamed with a headband or a bandana will give you all the retro feels

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Low Ponytail

Tease your roots to give your hair a slight puff and opt for a low ponytail

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

Soft Waves

For a more natural yet stylish look, opt for soft waves that will add volume

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Wet Hair

The wet hairstyle look is much in trend these days and also looks super chic

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

Half Up Half Down

The half up half down hairstyle is something one can never go wrong with

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

Messy Hair Don’t Care

Softly curl your hair and add a messy touch to them, to give your hair a bounce

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

High Ponytail

A high ponytail will enhance your look and will also set eyes on your pretty earrings

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

High Bun

A high bun is also a great way to keep your hair out of your way and still look chic

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

