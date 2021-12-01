Stylish hairstyles by Deepika Padukone
RISHIKA SHAH
DEC 1, 2021
Sleek Bun
A sleek bun keeps your hair out of your way and also looks absolutely elegant
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Tight Curls
Some defined curls with a sleek top will give you a royal yet modish look
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Retro Look
A low ponytail teamed with a headband or a bandana will give you all the retro feels
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Low Ponytail
Tease your roots to give your hair a slight puff and opt for a low ponytail
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Soft Waves
For a more natural yet stylish look, opt for soft waves that will add volume
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Wet Hair
The wet hairstyle look is much in trend these days and also looks super chic
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Half Up Half Down
The half up half down hairstyle is something one can never go wrong with
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Messy Hair Don’t Care
Softly curl your hair and add a messy touch to them, to give your hair a bounce
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
High Ponytail
A high ponytail will enhance your look and will also set eyes on your pretty earrings
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
High Bun
A high bun is also a great way to keep your hair out of your way and still look chic
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
