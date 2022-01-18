Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 18, 2022

Stylish ideas to wear neutral shades

As Athleisure Set With A Coat

A winter-ready idea to stay cosy and stylish is a chocolate brown athleisure set paired with a chic and comfortable long teddy coat in a lighter shade

Image: Pinkvilla

As Leather Pants

For a trendy approach, a pair of brown leather pants will help you switch things up

Image: Pinkvilla

As Pantsuit With A Waistcoat

To lend a feminine touch to your work wear, opt for a brown three-piece suit with a sharp silhouette

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Bodycon Dress

A camel-hued bodycon dress with some ruched detailing will ensure that your look is perfect for a date night

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

As a Crop Jacket

Style your basic black and white outfits with a touch of neutrals by opting for a beige cropped jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

As a Sweater

For a simple and classy look, you can always rely on a neutral-tone sweater paired with skinny blue jeans

Image: Getty Images

As Coordinates

Co-ord sets in neutral browns like a cropped blazer and a matching fitted mini skirt is a great way to amplify a formal look

Video: Pinkvilla raw

As Top And A Trench Coat Combo

Pair two different shades of brown tops together with some black pants and you are ready to slay in neutrals!

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

As a Skirt

For a sensuous look, pair a cropped black top with a well-fitted ribbed skirt in a darker shade of brown

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram 

As a Saree

A desi way to include soft neutral shades in your wardrobe is by opting for an ivory-hued designer saree

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ways to prevent heat damage to hair

Click Here