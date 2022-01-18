Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 18, 2022
Stylish ideas to wear neutral shades
As Athleisure Set With A Coat
A winter-ready idea to stay cosy and stylish is a chocolate brown athleisure set paired with a chic and comfortable long teddy coat in a lighter shade
Image: Pinkvilla
As Leather Pants
For a trendy approach, a pair of brown leather pants will help you switch things up
Image: Pinkvilla
As Pantsuit With A Waistcoat
To lend a feminine touch to your work wear, opt for a brown three-piece suit with a sharp silhouette
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Bodycon Dress
A camel-hued bodycon dress with some ruched detailing will ensure that your look is perfect for a date night
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
As a Crop Jacket
Style your basic black and white outfits with a touch of neutrals by opting for a beige cropped jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
As a Sweater
For a simple and classy look, you can always rely on a neutral-tone sweater paired with skinny blue jeans
Image: Getty Images
As Coordinates
Co-ord sets in neutral browns like a cropped blazer and a matching fitted mini skirt is a great way to amplify a formal look
Video: Pinkvilla raw
As Top And A Trench Coat Combo
Pair two different shades of brown tops together with some black pants and you are ready to slay in neutrals!
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
As a Skirt
For a sensuous look, pair a cropped black top with a well-fitted ribbed skirt in a darker shade of brown
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
As a Saree
A desi way to include soft neutral shades in your wardrobe is by opting for an ivory-hued designer saree
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
