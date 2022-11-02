Heading 3

Stylish kurtas of Saif Ali Khan

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 2, 2022

FASHION

A simple black Bandhgala never goes out of fashion, and trust Saif Ali Khan to nail them as he pairs it with a white sherwani.

Dapper in black

Saif Ali Khan wore a striped grey and white long kurta for his day out. He completed the look by adding white pants.

Easy-breezy

Saif Ali Khan teamed his white kurta and pyjama with a bandhgala jacket that was detailed with a pocket square.

Royal look 

Saif Ali Khan was clad in a navy blue kurta pyjama with a matching jacket. He teamed it up with shoes and looked like royalty.

Stylish in blue

Saif Ali Khan was seen in a golden sherwani and matching pants. He paired it with shiny black shoes and trendy sunglasses.

Style icon

Bollywood's Nawab Saif Ali Khan looked extremely classy in his powder blue kurta and paired it with white pants.

Classy

For his airport look, Saif Ali Khan wore a light pink kurta and white pyjamas with a pair of brown shoes and black sunglasses.

Dashing in pink

Saif Ali Khan wore an all-white kurta set as he attended an event with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

All white

The actor was impeccably dressed in a navy blue kurta and paired it with matching pants. He added a pop of colour by wearing red sneakers.

Nawabi blue kurta

Saif Ali Khan chose a full-sleeved kurta that had a Chinese collar and wore matching churidar pants with it.

The suave Pataudi

