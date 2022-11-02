Stylish kurtas of Saif Ali Khan
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 2, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
A simple black Bandhgala never goes out of fashion, and trust Saif Ali Khan to nail them as he pairs it with a white sherwani.
Source: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan wore a striped grey and white long kurta for his day out. He completed the look by adding white pants.
Source: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan teamed his white kurta and pyjama with a bandhgala jacket that was detailed with a pocket square.
Source: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan was clad in a navy blue kurta pyjama with a matching jacket. He teamed it up with shoes and looked like royalty.
Source: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan was seen in a golden sherwani and matching pants. He paired it with shiny black shoes and trendy sunglasses.
Source: Pinkvilla
Bollywood's Nawab Saif Ali Khan looked extremely classy in his powder blue kurta and paired it with white pants.
Source: Pinkvilla
For his airport look, Saif Ali Khan wore a light pink kurta and white pyjamas with a pair of brown shoes and black sunglasses.
Source: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan wore an all-white kurta set as he attended an event with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Source: Pinkvilla
The actor was impeccably dressed in a navy blue kurta and paired it with matching pants. He added a pop of colour by wearing red sneakers.
Source: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan chose a full-sleeved kurta that had a Chinese collar and wore matching churidar pants with it.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.