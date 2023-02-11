Heading 3

Stylish looks of
Ranveer Singh

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 11, 2023

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The actor made another appearance in this print-on-print suit

Print love

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The actor has carried a vibrant yellow suit just like a pro

Vibrant

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer is wearing an all-white pantsuit with a black bow

White

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He has donned a quirky shirt and teamed it with orange shoes

Quirky

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He opted for a double ponytail with formal attire

Hairstyle

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He shows us how to style a tracksuit with a printed shirt

Track Suit

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The actor rocked his suit by adding a scarf instead

Scarf

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He makes a stylish appearance in retro-style fashion

Retro

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

 Cowboy

The 83 actor gives off strong cowboy vibes

