Stylish mom and daughter:
Bhavana-Ananya
pinkvilla
Sneha Hiro
OCT 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Ananya and Bhavana dazzled in shades of green as they decked up for a Diwali party.
The mother-daughter duo looked all things beautiful in their traditional outfits teamed with their million-dollar smiles.
Like mother, like daughter
Mother-daughter really? In this one, they look like sisters slaying in blingy outfits like divas.
Bhavana and Ananya looked like a dream in chic black outfits.
The mother-daughter duo also knows how to slay the winter look perfectly!
Bhavana rocked a floral short dress while Ananya stunned in a crop top paired with a short skirt. Chic, isn't it?
Ananya and Bhavana stunned in their traditional outfits. They rounded off their look with their happy faces!
Throwback to Bhavana and Ananya's New Year celebration with Shah Rukh Khan and his family in Alibaug.
These ladies can pull off casual looks with ease and in style.
When the mommy-daughter duo rocked a desi attire and looked pretty!
