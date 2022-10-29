Heading 3

Stylish mom and daughter:
 Bhavana-Ananya

OCT 29, 2022

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Ananya and Bhavana dazzled in shades of green as they decked up for a Diwali party. 

Diwali ready

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

The mother-daughter duo looked all things beautiful in their traditional outfits teamed with their million-dollar smiles. 

Like mother, like daughter

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Mother-daughter really? In this one, they look like sisters slaying in blingy outfits like divas.

Shine on

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Bhavana and Ananya looked like a dream in chic black outfits. 

Beautiful in black

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

The mother-daughter duo also knows how to slay the winter look perfectly! 

Vacay diaries

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Bhavana rocked a floral short dress while Ananya stunned in a crop top paired with a short skirt. Chic, isn't it?

All things chic

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Ananya and Bhavana stunned in their traditional outfits. They rounded off their look with their happy faces!

Wedding ready

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Throwback to Bhavana and Ananya's New Year celebration with Shah Rukh Khan and his family in Alibaug.

Smile, pose, and repeat

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

These ladies can pull off casual looks with ease and in style.

Casually beautiful

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

When the mommy-daughter duo rocked a desi attire and looked pretty! 

Desi vibe

