Stylish Pashmina Roshan

Sneha Hiro

FEB 05, 2023

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

Pashmina looked breathtaking in a black strapless dress with a matching trail

Black beauty

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

Pashmina rocked her cold-weather look in style during her recent vacay.

Winter vibe

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

Pashmina stunned in a shimmery outfit teamed with matching stockings

Shine on

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

Pashmina set temperatures soaring in a red slip dress

Ravishing in red

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

Pashmina looked hot in a red bralette top and matching slit skirt

Beach babe

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

In this one, she wore a white corset with matching trousers

White affair

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

Pashmina opted for a red sweater shirt and ripped jeans to click perfect golden hour pictures

Sunkissed

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

She rocked a black high-neck top with a pleated skirt

Formally casual

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

Pashmina looked all things pretty in a white crop top and a matching pencil skirt

Vision in white

Image: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

Pashmina wore a black bodycon dress that featured flared net sleeves

Poser

