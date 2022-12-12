Heading 3

Stylish PICS of
 Bipasha-Karan

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

Dec 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Power couple

They are posing in ethnic best wear and complimenting each other

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Bipasha is wearing a shimmering dress and Karan opted for formal

Shimmer

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

The couple is looking very hot in swimwear

It’s all about love

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Both are twinning in green colour clothes as they take a selfie

Twinning

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Both are wearing casual but still look stylish

Adorable

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Both know how to make heads turn from their fashion sense

Life

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Both are wearing black colour outfits as they vacation in Maldives

Black

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

The couple stun in simple attire in this picture

Stunning

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

They are looking adorable and stylish in ethnic wear

Stylish duo

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

The actress is wearing a white dress layered with a trench coat and Karan opted for a white tee paired with a jacket

London style

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here