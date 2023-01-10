Heading 3

Stylish shirts of
Parth Samthaan

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 10, 2023

FASHION

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor sports a fashionable green leather shirt with black denims

Leather shirt 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor wore a words print full sleeves shirt with a messy hairstyle

Words print shirt 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor looks dapper in a black denim shirt, paired with black denims for unique styling

Classic denim look 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor has donned the rockstar look with a black net detailing shirt and blazer

Net design shirt 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actor is acing the vibrant look with a yellow and red printed shirt

Color splash 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor is acing the beachy look in a comfortable cotton half sleeves shirt

Shades of blue 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

Get into the tropical vibe with this tree print casual shirt and white pants look of Parth Samthaan

Beachy look 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

Ace the Indian look with a tribal print and colorful full sleeved shirt and rugged denim pants

Tribal print shirt 

Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram

Get cool fashionable tips from Parth Samthaan as the actor sports a patchwork denim shirt for a perfect date look

Patchwork shirt 

