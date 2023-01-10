Stylish shirts of
Parth Samthaan
JAN 10, 2023
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor sports a fashionable green leather shirt with black denims
Leather shirt
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
The actor wore a words print full sleeves shirt with a messy hairstyle
Words print shirt
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
The actor looks dapper in a black denim shirt, paired with black denims for unique styling
Classic denim look
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
The actor has donned the rockstar look with a black net detailing shirt and blazer
Net design shirt
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
The actor is acing the vibrant look with a yellow and red printed shirt
Color splash
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor is acing the beachy look in a comfortable cotton half sleeves shirt
Shades of blue
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
Get into the tropical vibe with this tree print casual shirt and white pants look of Parth Samthaan
Beachy look
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
Ace the Indian look with a tribal print and colorful full sleeved shirt and rugged denim pants
Tribal print shirt
Image Source - Parth Samthaan Instagram
Get cool fashionable tips from Parth Samthaan as the actor sports a patchwork denim shirt for a perfect date look
Patchwork shirt
