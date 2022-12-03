Heading 3

Stylish siblings
 Ft Sara and Ibrahim

Priyakshi  Sharma

DEC 3, 2022

entertainment

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

It’s in the genes

It won’t be wrong to say that both Sara and Ibrahim got their style and swag in their genes. Check out how cool they look along with Abba Saif Ali Khan in this photo

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Twinning in black

In this video, the Khan siblings can be seen putting forth their absolute stylish-best for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sizzling in slit gown

Sara Ali Khan knocked it out of the park with this sizzling thigh-high slit gown that she wore to the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards this year

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Serving ‘lewks’ in swimwear

The Kedarnath actress can be seen serving lewks in a multicoloured swimwear

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Casual and cool

Sara and Ibrahim chose the effortlessly-stylish route for their OOTDs as they arrived at baby brother Jeh’s first birthday

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Cozy in Kashmir

This picture-perfect moment is from Sara and Ibrahim’s visit to Kashmir

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Stylish young man

Ibrahim looks like a spitting image of the younger version of his father Saif Ali Khan as he poses for a photo in Kashmir

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara’s love for ethnic wear has been no secret in B’Town. Here, she looks luminous as she dons a bright pink saree

 Dazzling in a saree

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

‘The chosen frozen’

Here, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen rocking their winter wear yet again, as they posed for a picture on a photo

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sibling love

Here is yet another picture where we get a glimpse of Sara and Ibrahim’s stylish side, as they don contrasting outfits in white and black

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here