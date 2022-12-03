Heading 3
Stylish siblings
Ft Sara and Ibrahim
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 3, 2022
entertainment
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
It’s in the genes
It won’t be wrong to say that both Sara and Ibrahim got their style and swag in their genes. Check out how cool they look along with Abba Saif Ali Khan in this photo
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Twinning in black
In this video, the Khan siblings can be seen putting forth their absolute stylish-best for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sizzling in slit gown
Sara Ali Khan knocked it out of the park with this sizzling thigh-high slit gown that she wore to the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards this year
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Serving ‘lewks’ in swimwear
The Kedarnath actress can be seen serving lewks in a multicoloured swimwear
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Casual and cool
Sara and Ibrahim chose the effortlessly-stylish route for their OOTDs as they arrived at baby brother Jeh’s first birthday
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Cozy in Kashmir
This picture-perfect moment is from Sara and Ibrahim’s visit to Kashmir
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Stylish young man
Ibrahim looks like a spitting image of the younger version of his father Saif Ali Khan as he poses for a photo in Kashmir
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara’s love for ethnic wear has been no secret in B’Town. Here, she looks luminous as she dons a bright pink saree
Dazzling in a saree
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
‘The chosen frozen’
Here, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen rocking their winter wear yet again, as they posed for a picture on a photo
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sibling love
Here is yet another picture where we get a glimpse of Sara and Ibrahim’s stylish side, as they don contrasting outfits in white and black