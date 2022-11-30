Stylish sisters:
Shaheen and Alia Bhatt
Alia shared this unseen picture with Shaheen from her wedding. The duo looked all things pretty.
Alia looked cute in a floral summery dress while Shaheen rocked in shades of pink and orange.
When Alia and Shaheen sported their cosy outfits and dished out winter fashion goals.
The Bhatt sisters twinned in black as they celebrated Christmas with their family.
Alia, dressed in a casual top and denim jacket, planted a kiss on Shaheen’s cheek. She sported a funky printed sweatshirt.
Alia and Shaheen looked beautiful in their casual outfits while enjoying their vacay.
Both of them dished out major boss babe vibes in their chic outfits.
Alia looked like a vision in white while Shaheen looked all things colourful in their stylish outfits.
Shaheen and Alia dazzled in shimmery outfits styled with winter overcoats.
The new mommy opted for a lilac wrap-around dress while Shaheen wore a floral dress.
