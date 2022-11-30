Heading 3

Stylish sisters:
Shaheen and Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared this unseen picture with Shaheen from her wedding. The duo looked all things pretty.

Dimpled beauties

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked cute in a floral summery dress while Shaheen rocked in shades of pink and orange. 

Sunshine girls

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

When Alia and Shaheen sported their cosy outfits and dished out winter fashion goals.

Winter vibes

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Bhatt sisters twinned in black as they celebrated Christmas with their family. 

Twinning

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia, dressed in a casual top and denim jacket, planted a kiss on Shaheen’s cheek. She sported a funky printed sweatshirt. 

Kiss of love

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and Shaheen looked beautiful in their casual outfits while enjoying their vacay.

Sunkissed

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Both of them dished out major boss babe vibes in their chic outfits.

Boss babe

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked like a vision in white while Shaheen looked all things colourful in their stylish outfits.

Flawless

Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

Shaheen and Alia dazzled in shimmery outfits styled with winter overcoats. 

Vacay dairies

Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

The new mommy opted for a lilac wrap-around dress while Shaheen wore a floral dress. 

Better together

