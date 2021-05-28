May 28, 2021

Stylish Workout Looks Of Celebrities

For her workout session at home, Deepika Padukone had picked out a strappy white sports bra and black leggings with stripes in shades of brown

While practising one of the balancing asanas, Sara Ali Khan had kept things easy in a pair of red shorts with a drawstring and matching sports bra with thick straps

In a bright yellow sports bra from Puma and a pair of solid black tights, Anushka Sharma is giving us some major workout fashion goals!

For one of her pilates sessions, Kriti Sanon has picked out a pair of black leggings and a simple purple sports bra with a cut-out detail at the back

Acing the chic gym look in her own style, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing black jeggings with a white ripped top and a black bodysuit underneath

Image credits: Manav Manglani

Next up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who has given us several stylish looks. Here, she has picked out a black off-shoulder tee and a pair of blue shorts for her gym session

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood’s own fitness guru, Malaika Arora flaunts her toned midriff in an off-shoulder pastel pink crop top and matching track pants

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

And then she has picked out a pair of black shorts with a neon waistband and styled it with a sheer ribbed black tank top and neon accents beneath it for her workout look

Slaying an all-black look, Jacqueline Fernandez gives us a clear view of her hard-earned curves in a strappy black sports bra and black trousers

While practising the butterfly kick, Disha Patani has kept things super casual in red bermuda shorts with black and white stripes on its sides and a red boxy tee

Kiara Advani has also hopped on the bandwagon and kept things super chic in an olive green co-ord set with a hoodie tied around her waist

