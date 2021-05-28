May 28, 2021
Stylish Workout Looks Of Celebrities
For her workout session at home, Deepika Padukone had picked out a strappy white sports bra and black leggings with stripes in shades of brown
While practising one of the balancing asanas, Sara Ali Khan had kept things easy in a pair of red shorts with a drawstring and matching sports bra with thick straps
In a bright yellow sports bra from Puma and a pair of solid black tights, Anushka Sharma is giving us some major workout fashion goals!
For one of her pilates sessions, Kriti Sanon has picked out a pair of black leggings and a simple purple sports bra with a cut-out detail at the back
Acing the chic gym look in her own style, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing black jeggings with a white ripped top and a black bodysuit underneath Image credits: Manav Manglani
Next up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who has given us several stylish looks. Here, she has picked out a black off-shoulder tee and a pair of blue shorts for her gym session Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Bollywood’s own fitness guru, Malaika Arora flaunts her toned midriff in an off-shoulder pastel pink crop top and matching track pants Image credits: Viral Bhayani
And then she has picked out a pair of black shorts with a neon waistband and styled it with a sheer ribbed black tank top and neon accents beneath it for her workout look
Slaying an all-black look, Jacqueline Fernandez gives us a clear view of her hard-earned curves in a strappy black sports bra and black trousers
While practising the butterfly kick, Disha Patani has kept things super casual in red bermuda shorts with black and white stripes on its sides and a red boxy tee
Kiara Advani has also hopped on the bandwagon and kept things super chic in an olive green co-ord set with a hoodie tied around her waist
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla