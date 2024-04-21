Heading 3
Suave Ensembles FT. Rithvik Dhanjani
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
Rithvik is known for his experimental fashion sense; he paired a floral red jacket with a dark-hued Dhoti
#1
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
Dhanjani slayed an oversized look; consisting of a suave blazer with unique sleeves and flared trousers
#2
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
A black ensemble can never disappoint; Rithvik experimented with his outfit yet again and donned a blazer with cape like detailing along with flowy pants
#3
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
The entertaining host looked dapper in a teal blue formal outfit; accessorized his look with black shades
#4
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
The Telly star donned a white traditional fit; consisting of a simple kurta pyjama and a white blazer to complete the look
#5
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
#6
A black and beige outfit is a less explored color combination but Rithvik pulled it off effortlessly!
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
The Pavitra Rishta actor opted for a dual toned, white-blue ensemble and paired it with matching sneakers
#7
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
Dhanjani paired a striped black suit with a purple toned shirt and looked super suave!
#8
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
The handsome actor’s black sherwani look is an ideal fit to take inspiration from for shaadi season
#9
Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani
He nailed his casual look; donning an icy blue hoodie with white trousers
#10
