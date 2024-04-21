Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 21, 2024

Suave Ensembles FT. Rithvik Dhanjani

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

Rithvik is known for his experimental fashion sense; he paired a floral red jacket with a dark-hued Dhoti 

#1

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

Dhanjani slayed an oversized look; consisting of a suave blazer with unique sleeves and flared trousers 

#2

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

A black ensemble can never disappoint; Rithvik experimented with his outfit yet again and donned a blazer with cape like detailing along with flowy pants 

#3

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

The entertaining host looked dapper in a teal blue formal outfit; accessorized his look with black shades

#4

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

The Telly star donned a white traditional fit; consisting of a simple kurta pyjama and a white blazer to complete the look 

#5

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

#6

A black and beige outfit is a less explored color combination but Rithvik pulled it off effortlessly! 

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

The Pavitra Rishta actor opted for a dual toned, white-blue ensemble and paired it with matching sneakers 

#7

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

Dhanjani paired a striped black suit with a purple toned shirt and looked super suave! 

#8

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

The handsome actor’s black sherwani look is an ideal fit to take inspiration from for shaadi season 

#9

Image source- Instagram@rithvikk_dhanjani 

He nailed his casual look; donning an icy blue hoodie with white trousers 

#10

