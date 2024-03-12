pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 12, 2024
Suave Outfits of Parth Samthaan
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Parth looked great in a black traditional ensemble, perfect for family functions
#1
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Parth’s yellow mirrored kurta is a perfect look for haldi
#2
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Parth dressed casually in a drop-shoulder T-shirt and paired it with sky blue denim and shades
#3
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Parth looked extremely handsome in this black blazer paired with black trousers and minimal accessories
#4
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Parth slayed the formal look in grey suit, paired it with classic white shirt, and complemented his look with black shades
#5
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
#6
Parth yet again looked suave in this traditional out, he paired his light-colored kurta pyjama with printed Nehru Jacket
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
A denim jacket paired with denim trousers can never go wrong!
#7
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
A basic outfit is the best pick when you feel too lazy to decide your looks; just like Parth
#8
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Parth’s sea green blazer paired with matching trousers is a risky yet suave outfit
#9
Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
A black suit is the best formal outfit to slay in!
#10
