MARCH 12, 2024

Suave Outfits of Parth Samthaan

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Parth looked great in a black traditional ensemble, perfect for family functions 

#1

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Parth’s yellow mirrored kurta is a perfect look for haldi

#2

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Parth dressed casually in a drop-shoulder T-shirt and paired it with sky blue denim and shades

#3

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Parth looked extremely handsome in this black blazer paired with black trousers and minimal accessories 

#4

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Parth slayed the formal look in grey suit, paired it with classic white shirt, and complemented his look with black shades

#5

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

#6

Parth yet again looked suave in this traditional out, he paired his light-colored kurta pyjama with printed Nehru Jacket

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

A denim jacket paired with denim trousers can never go wrong!

#7

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

A basic outfit is the best pick when you feel too lazy to decide your looks; just like Parth

#8

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Parth’s sea green blazer paired with matching trousers is a risky yet suave outfit

#9

Image source- Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

A black suit is the best formal outfit to slay in!

#10

