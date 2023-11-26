pinkvilla
NOVEMBER 26, 2023
Subtle Makeup Looks
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Use soft gold eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, and nude lipstick. Add some gold highlighter for a luminous finish
Golden Goddess
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Opt for rose gold eyeshadow, a subtle winged liner, and a pink-nude lip color
Rose Gold Elegance
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Apply bronze eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, and finish the look with warm nude lipstick
Bronze Beauty
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram/ Deepak Das photography
Create a mauve-toned eye look with mauve lipstick for a sophisticated appearance
Mauve Magic
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Go for a subtle smoky eye with earthy tones paired with a neutral lip color
Soft Smoky Eyes
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Use soft peach eyeshadow, brown liner, and a peachy lip shade for a fresh look
Peachy shade
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Experiment with light lavender eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a soft pink lip color
Lavender Hues
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Try copper eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, and warm brownish-nude lipstick
Copper Charm
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Go for a neutral eyeshadow and eyeliner, and make a statement with a classic red lipstick
Classic Red Lips
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Focus on glowing skin with a subtle highlighter, minimal eyeshadow, a thin eyeliner, and a natural lip shade
Glowing Minimalism
