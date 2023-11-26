Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

NOVEMBER 26, 2023

Subtle Makeup Looks 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Use soft gold eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, and nude lipstick. Add some gold highlighter for a luminous finish

Golden Goddess

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Opt for rose gold eyeshadow, a subtle winged liner, and a pink-nude lip color

Rose Gold Elegance

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Apply bronze eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, and finish the look with warm nude lipstick

Bronze Beauty

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram/ Deepak Das photography 

Create a mauve-toned eye look with mauve lipstick for a sophisticated appearance

Mauve Magic

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Go for a subtle smoky eye with earthy tones paired with a neutral lip color

Soft Smoky Eyes

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Use soft peach eyeshadow, brown liner, and a peachy lip shade for a fresh look

Peachy shade 

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Experiment with light lavender eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a soft pink lip color

Lavender Hues

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

Try copper eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, and warm brownish-nude lipstick

Copper Charm

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram 

Go for a neutral eyeshadow and eyeliner, and make a statement with a classic red lipstick

Classic Red Lips

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram 

Focus on glowing skin with a subtle highlighter, minimal eyeshadow, a thin eyeliner, and a natural lip shade

Glowing Minimalism

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here