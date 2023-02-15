Suhana-Alia: Stars in white ethnic fits
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
Fashion
FEB 15, 2023
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked gorgeous in a white chiffon saree
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti opted for a white sharara suit
Kriti Sanon
Divas ace criss-cross halter neck trend
Sara Ali Khan: The OG kurta girl
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana looked every inch a diva in this white saree
Suhana Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia's white organza saree featuring yellow detailing looks lovely
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She just wowed us in this white saree
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal's white ruffle saree is all things trendy
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks elegant in this white lehenga
Ananya Panday
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
This white sequinned lehenga looked mesmerizing on Mira
Mira Rajput
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari looks pretty, right?
Aditi Rao Hydari
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.