Suhana-Alia: Stars in white ethnic fits 

Hardika Gupta

Fashion

FEB 15, 2023

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked gorgeous in a white chiffon saree 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti opted for a white sharara suit

Kriti Sanon

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana looked every inch a diva in this white saree

Suhana Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia's white organza saree featuring yellow detailing looks lovely 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She just wowed us in this white saree

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal's white ruffle saree is all things trendy

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks elegant in this white lehenga

Ananya Panday

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

This white sequinned lehenga looked mesmerizing on Mira 

Mira Rajput 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari looks pretty, right? 

Aditi Rao Hydari 

