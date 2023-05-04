Suhana-Katrina in Sabyasachi sarees
MAY 04, 2023
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina appeared divine in a beautifully embroidered saree by Sabyasachi
Katrina Kaif
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Dressed in a lovely baby pink saree,
Priyanka looked stunning, and her
exquisite flowery hairdo cannot be missed
Priyanka Chopra
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
For a lightweight and lively style, consider Alia Bhatt's choice of this Sabyasachi saree with a paisley print in shades of green and yellow
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka's pistachio-colored organza saree adorned with floral prints made a bold fashion statement
Anushka Sharma
Image- Suhana Khan’s Instagram
In an embellished olive green saree, Suhana Khan looked dapper
Suhana Khan
Image- Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
Sobhita chose a modern ethnic appearance with a halter neck blouse from the house of Sabyasachi
Sobhita Dhulipala
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika's black and gold saree at the Cannes red carpet left everyone spellbound
Deepika Padukone
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora donned a white organza saree with pink, yellow, orange, and green floral prints
Nora Fatehi
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Crafted from lightweight chiffon, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's design showcased intricate gold craftsmanship along the border of the saree
Karisma Kapoor
Image- Bipasha Basu’s Instagram
Bipasha looks like a vision in a floral saree created by Sabyasachi
Bipasha Basu
