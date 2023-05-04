Heading 3

Suhana-Katrina in Sabyasachi sarees

MAY 04, 2023

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina appeared divine in a beautifully embroidered saree by Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram 

Dressed in a lovely baby pink saree,
Priyanka looked stunning, and her
exquisite flowery hairdo cannot be missed

Priyanka Chopra

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt

For a lightweight and lively style, consider Alia Bhatt's choice of this Sabyasachi saree with a paisley print in shades of green and yellow

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka's pistachio-colored organza saree adorned with floral prints made a bold fashion statement

Anushka Sharma

Image- Suhana Khan’s Instagram

In an embellished olive green saree, Suhana Khan looked dapper

Suhana Khan

Image- Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

Sobhita chose a modern ethnic appearance with a halter neck blouse from the house of Sabyasachi

Sobhita Dhulipala

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika's black and gold saree at the Cannes red carpet left everyone spellbound

Deepika Padukone

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Nora donned a white organza saree with pink, yellow, orange, and green floral prints

Nora Fatehi

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Crafted from lightweight chiffon, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's design showcased intricate gold craftsmanship along the border of the saree

Karisma Kapoor

Image- Bipasha Basu’s Instagram

Bipasha looks like a vision in a floral saree created by Sabyasachi

Bipasha Basu

