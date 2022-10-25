pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 25, 2022
FASHION
Suhana Khan's best fashion moments
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana kept her look minimal and chic by opting for a basic black crop top and pairing it with blue low-waist jeans.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan is obsessed with bodycon dresses. She looked stunning in a strappy one-shoulder orange dress on her birthday.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The Archies actor took the ethnic route by wearing a stunning red saree with intricate embroidery from Manish Malhotra’s collection.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Enjoying the golden hour in a cowl neck leopard print dress, Suhana looked gorgeous.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Enjoying her sunday morning in a causal attire wearing a black tank top, denim shorts, and a blue striped shirt to complete the look.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She looked stunning as she donned a white fleece co-ord set in white with a crop top showing off her midriff and a skirt.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Flaunting her gorgeous curves in a brown bodycon midi dress, the star kid exuded oomph and pizzaz.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She exuded glamour and elegance in a blue-printed dress and accessorized it with a stack of bangles.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Take a cue on how to style leather pants like Suhana as she paired it with a basic brown spaghetti top and an LV sling bag.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana clearly loves bodycon as she dons yet another dress in mint green with a plunging neckline for a fresh look.
