Heading 3

Suhana Khan’s chic wardrobe

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana look pretty as a picture in this lovely golden saree by Manish Malhotra

Saree saga

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana oozes oomph in this orange one-shoulder dress

Oozing oomph in orange

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana stunned in this red saree featuring minor detailings

Lady in red

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

The young lady wore an animal-print slip dress and looked sensational

Animal print

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

She opted for a black spaghetti top along with blue denim skirt and completed the look with an oversized shirt

Going casual

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Who says the perfect summer outfit doesn’t exist

Cut-out dress

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

The young actress looks like a breath of fresh air in a black crop top teamed up with blue denims

As fresh as daisy

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

She completely rocked this woollen co-ord set look

Ready for winters

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana raised the hotness quotient in this brown bodycon top paired up with black leather pants

Raising the hotness quotient

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

She chose to keep her outfit classy by pairing blue denim shorts with sleeveless white top

Uber-cool look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here