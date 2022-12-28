Suhana Khan’s chic wardrobe
Hardika Gupta
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana look pretty as a picture in this lovely golden saree by Manish Malhotra
Saree saga
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana oozes oomph in this orange one-shoulder dress
Oozing oomph in orange
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana stunned in this red saree featuring minor detailings
Lady in red
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
The young lady wore an animal-print slip dress and looked sensational
Animal print
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
She opted for a black spaghetti top along with blue denim skirt and completed the look with an oversized shirt
Going casual
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Who says the perfect summer outfit doesn’t exist
Cut-out dress
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
The young actress looks like a breath of fresh air in a black crop top teamed up with blue denims
As fresh as daisy
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
She completely rocked this woollen co-ord set look
Ready for winters
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana raised the hotness quotient in this brown bodycon top paired up with black leather pants
Raising the hotness quotient
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
She chose to keep her outfit classy by pairing blue denim shorts with sleeveless white top
Uber-cool look
