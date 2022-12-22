Heading 3

Suhana Khan’s
Date night looks

DEC 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana stuns in this beautiful, one-shoulder bodycon dress

Orange bodycon dress

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana keeps it super chic with her burnt-red backless bodycon dress

It’s backless!

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The star kid rocks this subtle but unique colour as she dons a ruched bodycon dress

Ruched dress

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

A simple bodysuit can amp up your look ten times more! Suhana paired hers with latex pants

Slaying in a bodysuit

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

An effortless slip dress with a plunging neckline is never not gorgeous

A slip dress

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Pastel co-ords

The Archies actor clearly has a thing for subtle colours, don’t you think?

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Did anybody say ‘winter date night’? Look at Suhana nail it like a pro!

Flawless in white

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She looks breathtaking in this black tie-up top which she paired with matching pants

When in doubt… wear black!

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana makes green look good in this ribbed midi dress

Making green look trendy

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder top which she paired with blue denims

Keeping it casual

