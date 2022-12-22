Suhana Khan’s
Date night looks
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana stuns in this beautiful, one-shoulder bodycon dress
Orange bodycon dress
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana keeps it super chic with her burnt-red backless bodycon dress
It’s backless!
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The star kid rocks this subtle but unique colour as she dons a ruched bodycon dress
Ruched dress
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
A simple bodysuit can amp up your look ten times more! Suhana paired hers with latex pants
Slaying in a bodysuit
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
An effortless slip dress with a plunging neckline is never not gorgeous
A slip dress
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Pastel co-ords
The Archies actor clearly has a thing for subtle colours, don’t you think?
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Did anybody say ‘winter date night’? Look at Suhana nail it like a pro!
Flawless in white
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She looks breathtaking in this black tie-up top which she paired with matching pants
When in doubt… wear black!
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana makes green look good in this ribbed midi dress
Making green look trendy
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder top which she paired with blue denims
Keeping it casual
