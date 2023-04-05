Suhana Khan’s stunning looks so far
APRIL 05, 2023
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The young starlet looks gorgeous in a golden sheer saree and a strappy blouse by Sabyasachi
Gorgeous
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana makes a beautiful case for breezy outfits in a simple white midi dress
Breezy Look
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Desi Glam
She looks picture-perfect in this lovely golden saree by Manish Malhotra
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She upped the desi glam quotient in a beige-hued feathered drape
Stunner
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana exudes oomph in this orange one-shoulder dress
Oomph Factor
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The Archies actor looks every bit stunning in a red saree featuring minor detailings
Classic Shades
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She looked ravishing in an animal-print slip dress
Sensuous
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Her easy look in a black crop top and blue denim bottoms is a breath of fresh air
Easy Style
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana kept things chic and casual in a spaghetti top paired with a blue denim skirt and an oversized shirt
Going casual
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She serves some summer-style goals in this bodycon cut-out dress
Flawless
