Suhana Khan’s stunning looks so far

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 05, 2023

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The young starlet looks gorgeous in a golden sheer saree and a strappy blouse by Sabyasachi

Gorgeous

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana makes a beautiful case for breezy outfits in a simple white midi dress

Breezy Look

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Desi Glam

She looks picture-perfect in this lovely golden saree by Manish Malhotra

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She upped the desi glam quotient in a beige-hued feathered drape

Stunner

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana exudes oomph in this orange one-shoulder dress

Oomph Factor

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The Archies actor looks every bit stunning in a red saree featuring minor detailings

Classic Shades

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She looked ravishing in an animal-print slip dress

Sensuous

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Her easy look in a black crop top and blue denim bottoms is a breath of fresh air

Easy Style

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana kept things chic and casual in a spaghetti top paired with a blue denim skirt and an oversized shirt

Going casual

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She serves some summer-style goals in this bodycon cut-out dress

Flawless

