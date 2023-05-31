pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 31, 2023
Suhana-Khushi:
Actresses in sarees
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Vaani Kapoor leaves you spellbound in a two-toned amethyst lilac and white sequined saree
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet looks resplendent in lemon yellow saree, adorned with sequin strips and a matching blouse
Rakul Preet
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a net saree covered with embellishments and heavily embroidered border. Her sweetheart neckline bralette was completely encrusted with Swarovski crystals
Ananya Panday
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan shined bright in a gold shimmering diamantes saree with a strappy embellished blouse
Suhana Khan
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kiara Advani bedazzles in fluid metallic Manish Malhotra's ikat work saree
Kiara Advani
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria oozes oomph in a loosely draped grey saree with multi-coloured sequins scattered on it. She paired her attire with a matching plunging neckline satin bralette
Tara Sutaria
Image: Falguni Shane peacock Instagram
Kriti Sanon looks scintillating in Falguni Shane peacock's saree, encrusted with Swarovski stones and styled with a bralette-style blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor is radiating elegance in pink sequin sparkling signature saree
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor looks alluring in an ivory saree which is intricately hand-crafted and accessorised with polki studs
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt flaunts her beauty in a white organza drape with a pair of intricate earrings
Alia Bhatt
