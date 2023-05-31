Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

MAY 31, 2023

Suhana-Khushi:
Actresses in sarees

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Vaani Kapoor leaves you spellbound in a two-toned amethyst lilac and white sequined saree

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Rakul Preet looks resplendent in lemon yellow saree, adorned with sequin strips and a matching blouse

Rakul Preet

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a net saree covered with embellishments and heavily embroidered border. Her sweetheart neckline bralette was completely encrusted with Swarovski crystals

Ananya Panday

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan shined bright in a gold shimmering diamantes saree with a strappy embellished blouse

Suhana Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Kiara Advani bedazzles in fluid metallic Manish Malhotra's ikat work saree

Kiara Advani

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria oozes oomph in a loosely draped grey saree with multi-coloured sequins scattered on it. She paired her attire with a matching plunging neckline satin bralette

Tara Sutaria

Image: Falguni Shane peacock Instagram

Kriti Sanon looks scintillating in Falguni Shane peacock's saree, encrusted with Swarovski stones and styled with a bralette-style blouse

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is radiating elegance in pink sequin sparkling signature saree

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor looks alluring in an ivory saree which is intricately hand-crafted and accessorised with polki studs

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt flaunts her beauty in a white organza drape with a pair of intricate earrings

Alia Bhatt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here