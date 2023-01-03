Heading 3

Suhana-Tara:
Celebs in backless dresses 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta 

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

She never fails to impress us with her bold fashion choices 

Disha Patani

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana opted for a brown backless bodycon dress and looked stunning 

Suhana Khan

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

This backless outfit is perfect for a night out 

Tara Sutaria

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi set the temperature soaring in this sequin backless dress

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looked ravishing in this deep purple halter-neck style dress 

Khushi Kapoor 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She made heads turn in this camouflaged dress 

Sara Ali Khan 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya flaunted her toned back in this gorgeous outfit 

Ananya Panday 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked magical in this white backless dress 

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She opted for a glamorous look as she wore a silver backless dress 

Kiara Advani

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked bewitching in a black backless dress

Kriti Sanon 

