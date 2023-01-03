Suhana-Tara:
Celebs in backless dresses
Hardika Gupta
Jan 03, 2023
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She never fails to impress us with her bold fashion choices
Disha Patani
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana opted for a brown backless bodycon dress and looked stunning
Suhana Khan
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
This backless outfit is perfect for a night out
Tara Sutaria
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi set the temperature soaring in this sequin backless dress
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi looked ravishing in this deep purple halter-neck style dress
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She made heads turn in this camouflaged dress
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya flaunted her toned back in this gorgeous outfit
Ananya Panday
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked magical in this white backless dress
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She opted for a glamorous look as she wore a silver backless dress
Kiara Advani
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked bewitching in a black backless dress
Kriti Sanon
