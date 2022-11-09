Heading 3

Suhana to Ananya:
Celeb-approved nail art

Lubna Khan

Nov 09, 2022

FASHION

Image:  Reign Beauty bar Instagram

Suhana Khan’s Louis Vuitton nail art

Suhana Khan once flaunted her love for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton by getting its monogram logo painted on one nail.

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor’s cool nail art

Shanaya Kapoor once shared a gorgeous picture of her cute manicure, and it looks super-cool! We’re loving the use of pastel shades.

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor’s chocolate nail art

Shanaya often flaunts her nail art on Instagram and we love how simple yet chic this nail art design is! It’s perfect for all those who love minimal designs.

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday’s flower-power manicure

Amp up your manicure game with this adorable floral nail art design that not only looks stunning but is also easy to create at home!

Image: House On The Clouds

Alia Bhatt’s minimalist manicure

Alia Bhatt chose a classic French ombre manicure with a pink base, for her wedding day!

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty’s dainty daisies nail art

Love dainty nail art designs? Athiya Shetty’s floral-inspired manicure is an excellent option!

Image: Shivangi Kulkarni Photography

Sara Ali Khan’s candy nail art design

Sara Ali Khan’s brightly coloured nails look fun, playful and oh-so-chic!

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez’s pastel French manicure

Take your basic French tips up a notch by opting for pastel shades, just like Jacqueline Fernandez.

Image: Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar’s playful nail art design

This nail art design idea is just perfect for summer!

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kriti Sanon’s striped nail art

Striped nail art designs can never go out of vogue!

