Suhana to Ananya:
Celeb-approved nail art
Lubna Khan
Nov 09, 2022
FASHION
Image: Reign Beauty bar Instagram
Suhana Khan’s Louis Vuitton nail art
Suhana Khan once flaunted her love for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton by getting its monogram logo painted on one nail.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor’s cool nail art
Shanaya Kapoor once shared a gorgeous picture of her cute manicure, and it looks super-cool! We’re loving the use of pastel shades.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor’s chocolate nail art
Shanaya often flaunts her nail art on Instagram and we love how simple yet chic this nail art design is! It’s perfect for all those who love minimal designs.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday’s flower-power manicure
Amp up your manicure game with this adorable floral nail art design that not only looks stunning but is also easy to create at home!
Image: House On The Clouds
Alia Bhatt’s minimalist manicure
Alia Bhatt chose a classic French ombre manicure with a pink base, for her wedding day!
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty’s dainty daisies nail art
Love dainty nail art designs? Athiya Shetty’s floral-inspired manicure is an excellent option!
Image: Shivangi Kulkarni Photography
Sara Ali Khan’s candy nail art design
Sara Ali Khan’s brightly coloured nails look fun, playful and oh-so-chic!
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez’s pastel French manicure
Take your basic French tips up a notch by opting for pastel shades, just like Jacqueline Fernandez.
Image: Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram
Divya Khosla Kumar’s playful nail art design
This nail art design idea is just perfect for summer!
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Kriti Sanon’s striped nail art
Striped nail art designs can never go out of vogue!