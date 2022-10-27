Heading 3

Suhana to Kiara:
Divas in sequin sarees

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 27, 2022

Kiara Advani stunned in a metallic saree by Manish Malhotra. Her shimmery drape featured a ruffled border that stood out.

Kiara Advani

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif picked out a blush pink saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. It came with sequin work and also featured the tassels effect.

Katrina Kaif

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor wore a beautiful silver sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. She teamed it up with a square neckline blouse.

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram 

Suhana Khan wore a sequinned golden embellished beige saree by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Suhana Khan

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a lilac-hued sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. She paired it with a matching bikini blouse of the same colour.

Janhvi Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a sequin embellished saree and paired it with a metallic sleeveless blouse featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti wore a gold sequin saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. It also feathered detailing at the pallu and paired it with a full-sleeved blouse.

Kriti Sanon

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria wore a stunning Manish Malhotra silver sequinned saree that she styled with a grey bralette. 

Tara Sutaria

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a blue sequinned saree by Sabyasachi and paired it with matching sequinned blouse that came with a plunging neckline.

Deepika Padukone

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a Manish Malhotra gold saree that featured sequinned embellishment and she paired it with a sleeveless blouse.

Malaika Arora

