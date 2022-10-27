Suhana to Kiara:
Divas in sequin sarees
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 27, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani stunned in a metallic saree by Manish Malhotra. Her shimmery drape featured a ruffled border that stood out.
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif picked out a blush pink saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. It came with sequin work and also featured the tassels effect.
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor wore a beautiful silver sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. She teamed it up with a square neckline blouse.
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan wore a sequinned golden embellished beige saree by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a lilac-hued sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. She paired it with a matching bikini blouse of the same colour.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a sequin embellished saree and paired it with a metallic sleeveless blouse featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline.
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti wore a gold sequin saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. It also feathered detailing at the pallu and paired it with a full-sleeved blouse.
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria wore a stunning Manish Malhotra silver sequinned saree that she styled with a grey bralette.
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a blue sequinned saree by Sabyasachi and paired it with matching sequinned blouse that came with a plunging neckline.
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a Manish Malhotra gold saree that featured sequinned embellishment and she paired it with a sleeveless blouse.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.