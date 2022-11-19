Suhana to Shanaya: Fashionable star kids
Image: Mayank Mudnaney
From rocking the most stylish dresses to dreamy sarees, there’s no look Shanaya Kapoor cannot pull off.
Image: Aryan Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan never fails to impress fans with his casual style.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan is an absolute fashionista, and her love for simple yet chic outfits is quite evident.
Image: Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap never fails to shell out fashion goals!
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan served major fashion goals this Diwali, in her stylish enthnic ensembles.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Both Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have a strong fashion game, and they make heads turn every time they step out.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Image: Krishna Shroff Instagram
Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff has a massive following on social media, and she often shares some stunning pictures.
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
While Navya Naveli Nanda has no plans of foraying into Bollywood, she is a star in her own right, and often dishes out some really stylish looks!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan often shares some really stylish pictures of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two make for a stylish sibling duo.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has an incredible fashion sense!
