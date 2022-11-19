Heading 3

Suhana to Shanaya: Fashionable star kids

Lubna
 Khan

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mayank Mudnaney

From rocking the most stylish dresses to dreamy sarees, there’s no look Shanaya Kapoor cannot pull off.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Aryan Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan never fails to impress fans with his casual style.

Aryan Khan

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan is an absolute fashionista, and her love for simple yet chic outfits is quite evident.

Suhana Khan

Image: Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap never fails to shell out fashion goals!

Aaliyah Kashyap

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan served major fashion goals this Diwali, in her stylish enthnic ensembles.

 Nysa Devgan

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Both Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have a strong fashion game, and they make heads turn every time they step out.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Image: Krishna Shroff Instagram

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff has a massive following on social media, and she often shares some stunning pictures.

Krishna Shroff

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

While Navya Naveli Nanda has no plans of foraying into Bollywood, she is a star in her own right, and often dishes out some really stylish looks!

 Navya Naveli Nanda

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan often shares some really stylish pictures of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two make for a stylish sibling duo.

  Ibrahim Ali Khan

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has an incredible fashion sense!

Athiya Shetty

