Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
We’re absolutely loving Janhvi Kapoor’s pink palazzo set that features subtle yet beautiful white embroidery.
Image: Pinkvilla
The blue colour of the gorgeous kurta looks flattering on Janhvi!
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted wearing simple ethnic suits as she’s spotted in the city.
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi looked stunning in a pastel blue strappy kurta paired with dhoti pants.
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi was once seen in a white ethnic suit with floral embroidery, and we’re loving the fuss-free, simple look.
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi once rocked this grey and white floral printed breezy ethnic suit, and we’re obsessed with this effortless look!
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor clearly loves pink ethnic outfits, and we don’t blame her! She looks amazing in them.
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi looks absolutely stunning in this bright blue bandhani kurta set.
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi teamed up her ethnic look with some sliver bangles, a pair of jhumkis and multicoloured juttis.
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor keeps her makeup and accessories minimal every time she opts for an ethnic suit!
