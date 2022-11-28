Heading 3

Suits to steal
from Janhvi Kapoor

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

We’re absolutely loving Janhvi Kapoor’s pink palazzo set that features subtle yet beautiful white embroidery.

Pretty in pink

Image: Pinkvilla

The blue colour of the gorgeous kurta looks flattering on Janhvi!

Janhvi’s off-duty look

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted wearing simple ethnic suits as she’s spotted in the city.

 Keeping it simple

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi looked stunning in a pastel blue strappy kurta paired with dhoti pants.

Pastel love

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi was once seen in a white ethnic suit with floral embroidery, and we’re loving the fuss-free, simple look.

All-white look

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi once rocked this grey and white floral printed breezy ethnic suit, and we’re obsessed with this effortless look!

Janhvi’s breezy
airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor clearly loves pink ethnic outfits, and we don’t blame her! She looks amazing in them.

Pink kurta set

Image: Pinkvilla

 Janhvi looks absolutely stunning in this bright blue bandhani kurta set.

Love for bandhani

Image: Pinkvilla

 Janhvi teamed up her ethnic look with some sliver bangles, a pair of jhumkis and multicoloured juttis.

Janhvi’s easy
breezy look

Image: Pinkvilla

 Janhvi Kapoor keeps her makeup and accessories minimal every time she opts for an ethnic suit!

Janhvi’s minimal look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here