Heading 3

Suits to steal from Trisha Krishnan

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 25, 2022

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most popular actresses in the South. Apart from acting, she is known for top fashion sense especially ethnic looks.

Fashionista 

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Trisha Krishnan looks simple yet stunning in a red Anarkali dress with a matching dupatta. She rounded off the look with straight hair, bindi, and subtle makeup.

Defining elegance

Image: APH 

Trisha opted for a taupe-toned salwar kameez with sheer dupatta and gave ethnic goals. Dangling earrings and makeup completed the look without taking away from the outfit.

Evergreen beauty

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Trisha Krishnan looks elegant in the yellow ethnic suit and amped up her look with jhumkas and a million-dollar smile.

Sunshine Yellow

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

The actress makes heads turn in simple yet striking outfits. The sample is this ombre-hued kurta with subtle makeup and soft curls.

Simple yet elegant

Image: Viral Bhayani

The diva ticked the ethnic chic box in pink-toned salwar kameez paired with white juttis and expensive bag and defined travel style.

Travel ethnic goals

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

She looks ethereal in a forest green ethnic suit and accessorized with a lovely emerald necklace and left her tresses loose in waves.

Treat to sore eyes

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Trisha looks beautiful in bandhani ethnic suit paired up with a bindi and pearl necklace. She also kept her makeup very simple and perfect.

Simplicity personified

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

The actress defines minimalist style in a peach kurta set and added ethnic glam with silver jhumkas, peach lipstick, and kohl eyes.

Everyday ethnic look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: South stars who rocked the bralette look

Click Here