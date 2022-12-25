DEC 25, 2022
Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram
Trisha Krishnan is one of the most popular actresses in the South. Apart from acting, she is known for top fashion sense especially ethnic looks.
Fashionista
Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram
Trisha Krishnan looks simple yet stunning in a red Anarkali dress with a matching dupatta. She rounded off the look with straight hair, bindi, and subtle makeup.
Defining elegance
Image: APH
Trisha opted for a taupe-toned salwar kameez with sheer dupatta and gave ethnic goals. Dangling earrings and makeup completed the look without taking away from the outfit.
Evergreen beauty
Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram
Trisha Krishnan looks elegant in the yellow ethnic suit and amped up her look with jhumkas and a million-dollar smile.
Sunshine Yellow
Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram
The actress makes heads turn in simple yet striking outfits. The sample is this ombre-hued kurta with subtle makeup and soft curls.
Simple yet elegant
Image: Viral Bhayani
The diva ticked the ethnic chic box in pink-toned salwar kameez paired with white juttis and expensive bag and defined travel style.
Travel ethnic goals
Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram
She looks ethereal in a forest green ethnic suit and accessorized with a lovely emerald necklace and left her tresses loose in waves.
Treat to sore eyes
Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram
Trisha looks beautiful in bandhani ethnic suit paired up with a bindi and pearl necklace. She also kept her makeup very simple and perfect.
Simplicity personified
Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram
The actress defines minimalist style in a peach kurta set and added ethnic glam with silver jhumkas, peach lipstick, and kohl eyes.
Everyday ethnic look
