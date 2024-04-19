Heading 3

Sumbul Touqeer’s graceful fits

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

Sumbul aced a vibrant red-hued Anarkali suit set, with golden detailing

#1

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

The Bigg Boss star opted for a pink satin strapless gown and accessorized the look with basic accessories 

#2

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

Touqeer wore a stunning red full-length dress with a body-hugging silhouette that highlighted her curves 

#3

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

Sumbul’s yellow off-shoulder ensemble made her look like an Indian princess, she complemented her look with a beautiful hairdo 

#4

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

The Telly actor nailed the casual look! She opted for a breezy blue corset top and paired it with white trousers

#5

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

#6

A neon top and denim shorts is a supercool outfit, perfect for casual affairs 

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

The Imlie actress radiated simplicity in this black kurta set with minimal white embroidery and she complemented her look with open-straight tresses 

#7

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

Here, Touqeer donned a traditional sharara set. The red and white combination looked ethereal

#8

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

Sumbul’s green and white short dress is a breezy fit; perfect for summers 

#9

Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer

The beautiful diva shimmered grace in this beautiful black cut-out shimmery gown. She opted for a bun and smokey eye makeup look to go with the sexy ensemble 

#10

