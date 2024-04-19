Heading 3
Sumbul Touqeer’s graceful fits
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
Sumbul aced a vibrant red-hued Anarkali suit set, with golden detailing
#1
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
The Bigg Boss star opted for a pink satin strapless gown and accessorized the look with basic accessories
#2
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
Touqeer wore a stunning red full-length dress with a body-hugging silhouette that highlighted her curves
#3
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
Sumbul’s yellow off-shoulder ensemble made her look like an Indian princess, she complemented her look with a beautiful hairdo
#4
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
The Telly actor nailed the casual look! She opted for a breezy blue corset top and paired it with white trousers
#5
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
#6
A neon top and denim shorts is a supercool outfit, perfect for casual affairs
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
The Imlie actress radiated simplicity in this black kurta set with minimal white embroidery and she complemented her look with open-straight tresses
#7
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
Here, Touqeer donned a traditional sharara set. The red and white combination looked ethereal
#8
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
Sumbul’s green and white short dress is a breezy fit; perfect for summers
#9
Image source- Instagram@sumbul_touqeer
The beautiful diva shimmered grace in this beautiful black cut-out shimmery gown. She opted for a bun and smokey eye makeup look to go with the sexy ensemble
#10
