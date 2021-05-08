Summer Accessories Inspired By Celebs May 08, 2021
Summer and sunglasses is a pair made in heaven! And Bebo seems to prove this point right by opting for the classic black wayfarers
If you are headed to the beach, a hat is definitely going to make for a perfect accessory. Ananya has paired hers with an equally cute co-ord set
And the next best thing you can have as a summer accessory is a headband. Sara’s yellow one is giving major colour-pop goals here!
A quirky take on headbands, scarves also make for a cool bandana. Take cues from Kiara Advani on how to tie it around your head for a trendy look
For the picture-perfect look, style your beach outfit with a pair of statement earrings. We love how Tara Sutaria has sported these feather danglers for a catchy look
Or you can also opt for some layered neck pieces. Deepika Padukone is serving some chic inspirations on how to amp up your look with statement accessories
For a dramatic beachy look, add a tassel cover-up to your bikini set and you’re good to go! Katrina Kaif is showing us how to nail the look
Alternatively, you can pick out a knitted shrug to go with your two-piece. Like Sara Ali Khan, you can tone down the look with an off-white add on
Go natural! Flowers can amplify your simple look in the most authentic way. We are loving Disha Patani’s take on this unique accessory!
Like Malaika Arora, you too can add a statement bracelet to your summer outfit and keep things easy
