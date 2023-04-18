Summer crop top ideas
Pakhi Jain
APRIL 18, 2023
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The image shows Khushi Kapoor looking stunning in a spaghetti-strapped yellow crop top with criss-cross knots running from top to bottom
Criss-cross detail
Image- Suhana Khan’s Instagram
A full sleeves crop top looks chic and sophisticated
Full-sleeves
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Wearing a crop top adorned with a lot of sequins can transform your appearance from basic to sophisticated
Sequins
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Bustier
A black crop top with a sweetheart neckline and ripped blue jeans were matched with the blazer
Image- Alaya F’s Instagram
It usually has a cropped length, ending just above the midriff, and is a popular style for summer
Halter-neck
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
It's a popular style for summer or warm weather and can come in a variety of fabrics and patterns
Off-shoulder
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This type of crop top can be paired with high-waisted pants, skirts or shorts for a chic and fashionable look
One-shoulder
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Corset crop tops can be worn on their own or layered with other pieces for a stylish and trendy look
Corset
Image- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Tube crop tops are often made of stretchy fabric to ensure a comfortable fit, and can be paired with high-waisted pants, skirts, or shorts for a casual yet stylish look
Tube top
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Collar crop tops are versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion
Collar
