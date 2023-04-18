Heading 3

Summer crop top ideas

APRIL 18, 2023

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The image shows Khushi Kapoor looking stunning in a spaghetti-strapped yellow crop top with criss-cross knots running from top to bottom

Criss-cross detail

Image- Suhana Khan’s Instagram

A full sleeves crop top looks chic and sophisticated 

Full-sleeves

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Wearing a crop top adorned with a lot of sequins can transform your appearance from basic to sophisticated

Sequins

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Bustier 

A black crop top with a sweetheart neckline and ripped blue jeans were matched with the blazer

Image- Alaya F’s Instagram

It usually has a cropped length, ending just above the midriff, and is a popular style for summer 

Halter-neck

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

It's a popular style for summer or warm weather and can come in a variety of fabrics and patterns

Off-shoulder

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

This type of crop top can be paired with high-waisted pants, skirts or shorts for a chic and fashionable look

One-shoulder

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Corset crop tops can be worn on their own or layered with other pieces for a stylish and trendy look

Corset

Image- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Tube crop tops are often made of stretchy fabric to ensure a comfortable fit, and can be paired with high-waisted pants, skirts, or shorts for a casual yet stylish look

Tube top

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Collar crop tops are versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion

Collar

