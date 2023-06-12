SUMMER FASHION TRENDS OF 2023
NANDITHA GURURAJ
June 12, 2023
FASHION
This summer, let’s take a look at all the clothing trends making a fashion statement in 2023
Trends this Summer
Image : Ananya Panday instagram
Tank tops are now a staple in the summer wardrobe. You may certainly pair yours with whatever you choose, but for a fashionable finish, pair them with high-waisted, wide-leg pants
Image : Alaya F instagram
Tank tops
This season, larger blazers are unquestionably preferable. Your jacket is the focal point of the outfit, whether you're wearing it as part of a fitted outfit or on top of mismatched bottoms
Blazers
Image : Alia Bhatt instagram
This summer, denim is in vogue. When it comes to pants, long, wide-leg jeans are the most fashionable option. They look best when paired with a white tee or button-up shirt, sleek sandals, or simple sneakers
Denims
Image : Alaya F instagram
The color Brown
Image : Alia Bhatt instagram
Shades of brown, from deep chocolate to warm caramel to sandy beige, have been steadily becoming popular. Brown is definitely the neutral of the season, with people mixing and matching lots of shades all in one outfit for a super chic monochrome effect
Image : Alia Bhatt instagram
Blurred
Not quite tie dye, not really ombre either, the blurring of colors is gearing up to be one of the most popular prints this summer. Blurred design is usually paired with asymmetric silhouettes to further amplify the vibe of the pattern
Perhaps one of the most surprising throwback trends to make a comeback in 2023 are florals. Floral skirts and blouses are eye-catching when paired with neutrals or basics. Floral dresses are quite the vibe too
Florals
Image : Ananya Panday instagram
You can expect to see denim in every way imaginable: corset tops, A-line dresses, maxi skirts or cut-off shorts. The most prevalent denim styles thus far appear to be coordinating sets. If styled properly all denim will be a hit
All Denim
Image : Kiara Advani instagram
Sunglasses
Image :Kareena Kapoor instagram
They're a staple for the summer. The cat eye sunglasses have been in fashion this year, and are sure to stay for a while
Image : Alia Bhatt instagram
'80s jewelry has seen a major rise recently that will continue long past summer. Elevate your basic outfits with golden chunky hoops, bracelets or rings
80s jewelry
