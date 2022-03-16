Beauty
Rishika Shah
MAR 16, 2022
Summer hairstyle inspo by Ananya Panday
High Braid
Tie your locks in a high ponytail and then braid them. This will keep your hair secured and also looking stylish
Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
A messy bun is extremely attention grabbing and probably the most effortless summer hairstyle
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Messy Bun
On days when you simply do not feel like making an effort, a low bun with a middle parting works wonders!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Low Bun
A high ponytail with a few strands left loose is a classic look that never goes wrong
Messy Ponytail
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A high pony with a middle parting works wonders for an elegant evening look
Pony With Middle Parting
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
If you want to opt for a classy and elegant look, then choose a sleek ponytail with a middle parting
Sleek Ponytail
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Enhance your accessories by making a high bun and leaving a few strands loose
High Bun
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
If you do not want to go for a mainstream bun or ponytail then opt for a retro updo like Ananya Panday
Retro Updo
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
If hairstyling is your thing, then make a braided ponytail that not looks chic but is also super fun!
Braided Ponytail
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
