Beauty

Rishika Shah

MAR 16, 2022

Summer hairstyle inspo by Ananya Panday

High Braid

Tie your locks in a high ponytail and then braid them. This will keep your hair secured and also looking stylish

Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

A messy bun is extremely attention grabbing and probably the most effortless summer hairstyle

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Messy Bun

On days when you simply do not feel like making an effort, a low bun with a middle parting works wonders!

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Low Bun

A high ponytail with a few strands left loose is a classic look that never goes wrong

Messy Ponytail

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

A high pony with a middle parting works wonders for an elegant evening look

Pony With Middle Parting

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

If you want to opt for a classy and elegant look, then choose a sleek ponytail with a middle parting

Sleek Ponytail

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Enhance your accessories by making a high bun and leaving a few strands loose

High Bun

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

If you do not want to go for a mainstream bun or ponytail then opt for a retro updo like Ananya Panday

Retro Updo

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

If hairstyling is your thing, then make a braided ponytail that not looks chic but is also super fun!

Braided Ponytail

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

