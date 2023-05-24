pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
MAY 24, 2023
Summer Lip Colors
Ft. Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor rocks in this light red lipstick along with a black dress
Light red
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
You can take this pale pink color as it is sober and refreshing
Pale pink
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Matte red lipstick is a perfect color for summer fashion as it looks bold and beautiful
Matte red
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Glossy lipstick
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s glossy lipstick shade to beat the summer heat
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Apply a little bit of lip balm before enjoying the beachside
A little bit of lip balm
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
If you are going to an occasion in this summer, use red glossy lipstick to look chic
Red glossy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The nude color is one of the trendings nowadays
Nude lipstick
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Matte brown lipstick color makes you look confident
Matte brown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pink color always gives a sweet and refreshing vibe
Pinkish
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Skin color lipstick is one of the best which matches your every outfit
Skin color
