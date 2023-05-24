Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

MAY 24, 2023

Summer Lip Colors
Ft. Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor rocks in this light red lipstick along with a black dress

Light red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

You can take this pale pink color as it is sober and refreshing

Pale pink

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Matte red lipstick is a perfect color for summer fashion as it looks bold and beautiful

Matte red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Glossy lipstick

Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s glossy lipstick shade to beat the summer heat

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Apply a little bit of lip balm before enjoying the beachside 

A little bit of lip balm

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

If you are going to an occasion in this summer, use red glossy lipstick to look chic

Red glossy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The nude color is one of the trendings nowadays

Nude lipstick

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Matte brown lipstick color makes you look confident

Matte brown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Pink color always gives a sweet and refreshing vibe

Pinkish

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Skin color lipstick is one of the best which matches your every outfit

Skin color

