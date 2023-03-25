Summer Looks by Katrina Kaif
pinkvilla
Sakshi Malu
Fashion
mar 25, 2023
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
In this scorching heat, katrina opts for summer friendly denim shorts and jacket paired with a white tank top
Denims for the Go
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Bang Bang actress looks exotic in this breezy summery outfit. It looks chic and comfortable in the Indian heat
Breezy Look
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Formal look
Katrina rocks this stripe blazer look for the formals
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina pairs this black Bodysuits with a huge hat, perfect for the heat
Bodysuits
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This season go clean like Katrina and opt for these Monochrome stripes tunic top for summers
Comfy Tunic Tops
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif is an absolute vision of beauty donning this green printed shirt and shorts which is perfect to hit the beach
Beach Look
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina pairs a sleeveless blue hued top with shorts for the summer look
Beat the heat
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Dungarees go perfectly fine for summer outings
Dungaree look
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina outshone this tangerine hued bodycon look
Bodycon babe
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina surely knows how to style and own the outfit like a pro. Adding a tint of feminine flair, this white corset off-shoulder dress looks uber-chic on the actress
Off Shoulder dress
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Bringing the retro style back, Katrina looks classic in this polka shirt paired with skirt
Polka Fashion
