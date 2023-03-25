Heading 3

Summer Looks by Katrina Kaif

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 


In this scorching heat, katrina opts for summer friendly denim shorts and jacket paired with a white tank top

Denims for the Go

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Bang Bang actress looks exotic in this  breezy summery outfit. It looks chic and comfortable in the Indian heat

Breezy Look

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Formal look

Katrina rocks this stripe blazer look for the formals

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina pairs this black Bodysuits with a huge hat, perfect for the heat

Bodysuits

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

This season go clean like Katrina and opt for these Monochrome stripes tunic top for summers 

Comfy Tunic Tops

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif is an absolute vision of beauty donning this green printed shirt and shorts which is perfect to hit the beach

Beach Look

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina pairs a sleeveless blue hued top with shorts for the summer look

Beat the heat

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Dungarees go perfectly fine for summer outings

Dungaree look

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina outshone this tangerine hued bodycon look

 Bodycon babe 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina surely knows how to style and own the outfit like a pro. Adding a tint of feminine flair, this white corset off-shoulder dress looks uber-chic on the actress 

Off Shoulder dress

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Bringing the retro style back, Katrina looks classic in this polka shirt paired with skirt

 Polka Fashion

