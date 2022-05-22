Summer nail colours ft. Mira Rajput
pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
MAY 22, 2022
FASHION
Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram
Mira Kapoor, Shahid kapoor’s wife, shells out major beauty and fashion goals on social media and often shares a glimpse of her steal-worthy nails' makeovers
Mira Kapoor
Mira Rajput’s chic manicure, with yellow and pink swirls drifts our attention
Summer vibes
Video : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story
Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story
Mint green is such a refreshing colour and perfect to have it in summers
Paint it green
Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story
The Nails look so subtle and chic while Mira called it ‘Found my Marbles’
Marble finish
Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story
A french manicure with multi-coloured pastel tips looks super stylish
Colourful tips
Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story
Mira’s glossy monotone nails are glamorous and one of the biggest manicure trends
Glossy nails
Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story
Summer nails are incomplete without having soft pink nails. The trend is timeless and chic
Soft pink
Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story
The cool nail look perfectly matches her skin tone and is a sure inspiration from Mira Kapoor
Coral look
Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story
The stunning summer colour is stylish
Bright yellow
Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story
Mira Kapoor likes to call it ‘Expresso’ inspired by coffee, and it looks elegant and classy
Basic Brown
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.