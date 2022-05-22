Heading 3

Summer nail colours ft. Mira Rajput 

Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram

Mira Kapoor, Shahid kapoor’s wife, shells out major beauty and fashion goals on social media and often shares a glimpse of her steal-worthy nails' makeovers

Mira Kapoor

Mira Rajput’s chic manicure, with yellow and pink swirls drifts our attention

Summer vibes

Video : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

Mint green is such a refreshing colour and perfect to have it in summers

Paint it green

Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

The Nails look so subtle and chic while Mira called it ‘Found my Marbles’

Marble finish

Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

A french manicure with multi-coloured pastel tips looks super stylish

Colourful tips

Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

Mira’s glossy monotone nails are glamorous and one of the biggest manicure trends

Glossy nails

Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

Summer nails are incomplete without having soft pink nails. The trend is timeless and chic

Soft pink

Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

The cool nail look perfectly matches her skin tone and is a sure inspiration from Mira Kapoor

Coral look

Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

 The stunning summer colour is stylish

Bright yellow

Image : Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

Mira Kapoor likes to call it ‘Expresso’ inspired by coffee, and it looks elegant and classy

Basic Brown

