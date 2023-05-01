Heading 3

Summer outfit inspo from celebs

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

MAY 01, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

PC looked cool in the casual printed co-ord set as she soaked in the sun

Priyanka Chopra

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif looks cute in an oversized denim shirt with white vest top and denim shorts. A perfect fit to beat the heat

Katrina Kaif

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara opts for a tie and dye set with a pop element and looks chic. Tie and dye can be paired with vibrant coloured pants to steal the show

Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Gen - Z star Ananya looks comfortable & stylish in a white crop top and peach cargo pants. A perfect outfit to go camping

Ananya Panday

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alis is giving out perfect summer vibes in a pink one shoulder crop top and denims. She accessorises it by pairing with hoops

Alia Bhatt

Image : Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena carried a casual outfit with basic white tank top and brown pants. She amped it up with minimalistic jewellery & bold eye makeup

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image : Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi donned a denim co-ord set. A corset top and flared pants with silver jewellery made her look chic & stylish

Bhumi Pednekar

Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

A floral dress is an ideal summer pick. Perfect for a date night in the summer

Deepika Padukone

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi has always set fashion goals. She opts for a white bodycon dress and an oversized shirt with shades

Janhvi Kapoor

Image : Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara lays down major fashion goals in black bralette and brown cargo pants paired with black boots

Tara Sutaria

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here