Summer outfit inspo from celebs
pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
MAY 01, 2023
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
PC looked cool in the casual printed co-ord set as she soaked in the sun
Priyanka Chopra
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif looks cute in an oversized denim shirt with white vest top and denim shorts. A perfect fit to beat the heat
Katrina Kaif
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara opts for a tie and dye set with a pop element and looks chic. Tie and dye can be paired with vibrant coloured pants to steal the show
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Gen - Z star Ananya looks comfortable & stylish in a white crop top and peach cargo pants. A perfect outfit to go camping
Ananya Panday
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alis is giving out perfect summer vibes in a pink one shoulder crop top and denims. She accessorises it by pairing with hoops
Alia Bhatt
Image : Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena carried a casual outfit with basic white tank top and brown pants. She amped it up with minimalistic jewellery & bold eye makeup
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image : Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Bhumi donned a denim co-ord set. A corset top and flared pants with silver jewellery made her look chic & stylish
Bhumi Pednekar
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
A floral dress is an ideal summer pick. Perfect for a date night in the summer
Deepika Padukone
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi has always set fashion goals. She opts for a white bodycon dress and an oversized shirt with shades
Janhvi Kapoor
Image : Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara lays down major fashion goals in black bralette and brown cargo pants paired with black boots
Tara Sutaria
