Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 08, 2023

Summer-ready looks of Mrunal Thakur 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur looked summer-ready in a breezy cut-out dress 

Summer Medley 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looked chic in a beige-hued pleated co-ord set

Chic

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Vibrant

Her vibrant look in a pleated orange tunic is on point

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She kept things stylish yet easy in a monochrome blue jumpsuit

Fashionable Blues

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Her lime green kurta sharara set is totally in sync with summer colours

Desi Gal

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Jersey actress looked lovely in a cut-sleeve midi dress

Lovely 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Simplicity 

Mrunal opted for a simple white outfit to nail a beautiful OOTD look

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She is a visual delight in this bright yellow ethnic set

Hello Yellow

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She put her glam desi foot forward in a white drape adorned with red floral prints

Glam Desi Look

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She turned heads in a backless white outfit and pink heels

Turning Heads

