BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

apr 04, 2022

Summer skincare tips for glowing skin

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

As temperatures rise, the sweltering heat can make you sweat more often

Cleansing

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

So make it a point to cleanse your face with a gentle face wash in the morning as well as at night. Also, take a head wash at least twice a week.

Make SPF your best friend in the summers and use one with a broad spectrum that protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

SPF 30+

As we make a transition from cooler to warmer months, it's important to switch your skincare in accordance.

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Alter skincare practices

Use lightweight and hydrating skincare products that do not clog your pores and leave your skin feeling fresh.

Image: Adah Sharma Instagram

Go light

DIY facial mist

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

To refresh your skin mix cucumber juice, aloe vera gel, rose water, and a few drops of any essential oil and store in a spray bottle inside the fridge

Vitamin C serum

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Use vitamin C, which is a storehouse of antioxidants and helps to rejuvenate the skin, boost collagen production and leave it with a lovely glow

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

It helps to take off the layer of dead cells, dirt, and sebum from your face and reveals a brighter complexion

Exfoliate

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

For this take a bowl and mix some sugar, lemon juice, and honey and apply it to the face. Gently scrub it off with water after 20 minutes

DIY exfoliation mask

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Drink at least 8 glasses of water to make your skin look fresh, plump, and glowing

Hydrate well

