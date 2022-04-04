BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
apr 04, 2022
Heading 3
Summer skincare tips for glowing skin
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
As temperatures rise, the sweltering heat can make you sweat more often
Cleansing
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
So make it a point to cleanse your face with a gentle face wash in the morning as well as at night. Also, take a head wash at least twice a week.
Make SPF your best friend in the summers and use one with a broad spectrum that protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
SPF 30+
As we make a transition from cooler to warmer months, it's important to switch your skincare in accordance.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Alter skincare practices
Use lightweight and hydrating skincare products that do not clog your pores and leave your skin feeling fresh.
Image: Adah Sharma Instagram
Go light
DIY facial mist
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
To refresh your skin mix cucumber juice, aloe vera gel, rose water, and a few drops of any essential oil and store in a spray bottle inside the fridge
Vitamin C serum
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Use vitamin C, which is a storehouse of antioxidants and helps to rejuvenate the skin, boost collagen production and leave it with a lovely glow
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
It helps to take off the layer of dead cells, dirt, and sebum from your face and reveals a brighter complexion
Exfoliate
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
For this take a bowl and mix some sugar, lemon juice, and honey and apply it to the face. Gently scrub it off with water after 20 minutes
DIY exfoliation mask
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Drink at least 8 glasses of water to make your skin look fresh, plump, and glowing
Hydrate well
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Arjun Bijlani & Neha’s love story
Click Here