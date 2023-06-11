pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 11, 2023
Summer style ft. Ananya Panday
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Ananya Panday aces summer style in a pastel pink short dress
Pastel Perfection
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
White Delight
She looks brunch-ready in a ribbed white co-ord set
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She is ready to hit the beach in a checkered yellow bikini and a matching cover-up
Bikini Look
Image : Pinkvilla
She is one happy beach girl in this monochrome blue bikini
Beach Babe
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress looked snazzy in a floral print maxi dress with strappy sleeves
Beauty
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya nailed a modish summer look in this green bikini and flowy trousers
Modish
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Pretty
This short embellished skirt and a white crop top looked flawless on her
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked adorable in a pretty white and pink floral dress that is perfect for hot days
Adorable
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She took the traditional route in a bright pink bandhani lehenga and an embroidered blouse
Classic
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked stunning in a vibrant yellow bodycon dress
Vibrant Hues
