 Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 11, 2023

Summer style ft. Ananya Panday 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Ananya Panday aces summer style in a pastel pink short dress 

Pastel Perfection

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

White Delight 

She looks brunch-ready in a ribbed white co-ord set 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She is ready to hit the beach in a checkered yellow bikini and a matching cover-up

Bikini Look

Image : Pinkvilla

She is one happy beach girl in this monochrome blue bikini

Beach Babe

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress looked snazzy in a floral print maxi dress with strappy sleeves

Beauty 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya nailed a modish summer look in this green bikini and flowy trousers

Modish

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pretty 

This short embellished skirt and a white crop top looked flawless on her 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked adorable in a pretty white and pink floral dress that is perfect for hot days

Adorable

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She took the traditional route in a bright pink bandhani lehenga and an embroidered blouse

Classic 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked stunning in a vibrant yellow bodycon dress

Vibrant Hues

