JUNE 01, 2023
Summer style inspired by Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif aced a simple summer look in a blue and white striped outfit
Summer Blues
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked pretty as always in a ruffle white mini dress
Pretty In White
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She served some vacay style goals in a ruffle blue bikini top and floral-print bottoms
Ravishing
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is beach-ready in this olive green and white tropical shirt, a white bikini top, and matching shorts
Beach Style
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress aced a contemporary-style ethnic look in a blue and white tie-dye skirt and a corset top
Pretty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked gorgeous in a breezy pink saree with a narrow embellished border
Gorgeous
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This breezy and lavish floral lehenga by Sabyasachi looked perfect on her
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked fresh as a daisy in this off-shoulder lavender dress featuring yellow floral prints
Floral Vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She kept things fun and snazzy in a floral print co-ord set
Playful
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She aced a summer-ready brunch look in this solid pink bodycon number
Statement Fits
