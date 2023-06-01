Heading 3

Summer style inspired by Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif aced a simple summer look in a blue and white striped outfit

Summer Blues

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked pretty as always in a ruffle white mini dress

Pretty In White

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She served some vacay style goals in a ruffle blue bikini top and floral-print bottoms

Ravishing

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She is beach-ready in this olive green and white tropical shirt, a white bikini top, and matching shorts

Beach Style

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress aced a contemporary-style ethnic look in a blue and white tie-dye skirt and a corset top

Pretty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked gorgeous in a breezy pink saree with a narrow embellished border

Gorgeous

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This breezy and lavish floral lehenga by Sabyasachi looked perfect on her

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked fresh as a daisy in this off-shoulder lavender dress featuring yellow floral prints

Floral Vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She kept things fun and snazzy in a floral print co-ord set

Playful

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She aced a summer-ready brunch look in this solid pink bodycon number

Statement Fits

