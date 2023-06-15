pinkvilla
JUNE 15, 2023
Summer style inspired by Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor looked super-adorable in a floral-print top, shorts, and an orange bucket hat
Adorable
She enjoyed her pool days in a slinky sky-blue bikini
Bikini Babe
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
This all-white co-ord looked absolutely chic on her
Snazzy
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Relaxed Vibes
She kept things easy and relaxed in a white romper
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For a simple outdoor look, she wore a sleeveless white maxi dress
Chic In White
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet opted for an all-yellow two-piece to enjoy her summer outing
Yellow Love
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked ravishing in a blue cut-out bikini
Ravishing
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya turned heads in a pair of denim shorts and a brown sports bra
Stunning
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She aced a beach look in this olive green monokini
Beach Babe
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
This beige bikini top and a crochet sarong looked sensuous on her
Sultry Style
