Summer Wardrobe

Inspired By Hina Khan

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
 Singh

SEPT 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The actress sported a casual yet chic look wearing a beautiful white floral printed dress from the collection of YOUR SLIQ and a pair of white sneakers

Keeping it white

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The actress wore a stunning red jumpsuit with patterned prints that almost exactly matched her serene temple backdrop

Red Jumpsuit

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The actress kept her look uncomplicated and carefree while soaking up the sun, donning a stunning short playsuit in peach and pink

Pretty in Peaches

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

She chose a one-shoulder white dress with a print and flats for her daytime outfit as she explored the city

Casual look

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

She sported a matching top, skirt, and sunglasses as she relaxed and took in the ocean's stunning waters

Blue waters

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The actress donned a beautifully printed co-ord set from the
 collection of Sagarika Singhvi and looked marvelous as she soaked up the sun

Co-ord set

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Keeping up with the fashion trends, she wore a pair of white boot-cut pants a matching crop top and a cut-out shrug looking all fabulous

Boot-cut pants

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

With a blue bralette, a pair of white sneakers, and a very pretty and adorable pink printed pantsuit set, she looked amazing

Pantsuits

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The Naagin actress looked stunning in a stylish pink top with balloon sleeves that she paired with a high-low skirt

Balloon top

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

She wore a white tent dress with pink stripes, chunky sneakers, and a cute smile as she took in the grand view

Pink dress

