Summer Wardrobe
Inspired By Hina Khan
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
SEPT 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The actress sported a casual yet chic look wearing a beautiful white floral printed dress from the collection of YOUR SLIQ and a pair of white sneakers
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The actress wore a stunning red jumpsuit with patterned prints that almost exactly matched her serene temple backdrop
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The actress kept her look uncomplicated and carefree while soaking up the sun, donning a stunning short playsuit in peach and pink
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
She chose a one-shoulder white dress with a print and flats for her daytime outfit as she explored the city
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
She sported a matching top, skirt, and sunglasses as she relaxed and took in the ocean's stunning waters
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The actress donned a beautifully printed co-ord set from the
collection of Sagarika Singhvi and looked marvelous as she soaked up the sun
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Keeping up with the fashion trends, she wore a pair of white boot-cut pants a matching crop top and a cut-out shrug looking all fabulous
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
With a blue bralette, a pair of white sneakers, and a very pretty and adorable pink printed pantsuit set, she looked amazing
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The Naagin actress looked stunning in a stylish pink top with balloon sleeves that she paired with a high-low skirt
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
She wore a white tent dress with pink stripes, chunky sneakers, and a cute smile as she took in the grand view
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha To Sara Celebs in a sheer saree