sept 17, 2021
Sunny Kaushal’s fabulous fashion picks
Sunny knows how to layer it right. Here, he wore a printed shirt and styled it with a charcoal jacket & black denim
The actor wears an eye-catchy half unbuttoned shirt with a tee and jeans. He amps up his look with those sunnies and canvas shoes
The star looks dashing in this black pantsuit paired with a beige tee and white sneakers
Here, he can be seen sporting a patterned jacket with a white tee and olive green pants. He rounded off the look by matching his shoes with the outfit
Sunny caught all our attention in this orange sweatshirt paired with pastel bottoms and colour-blocked shoes
The handsome hunk loves effortless dressing. Here, he went for an ash-grey co-ord set with a tee inside and styled it with Nike shoes
Count on him to take cues to layer an outfit. We liked the way he styled the beige jacket with monochrome pieces and canvas shoes
We can’t take our eyes off him! Sunny looks dapper in this all-grey formal attire paired with tan shoes
The actor looks like a desi munda in this black pathani suit. He paired it with two-toned sneakers, we love it!
Sunny is a fan of jackets. Here, he goes for a yellow bomber jacket and pairs it with a green tee and patchwork denim
For more updates on Sunny Kaushal and fashion,
follow Pinkvilla