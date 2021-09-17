sept 17, 2021

Sunny Kaushal’s fabulous fashion picks

Sunny knows how to layer it right. Here, he wore a printed shirt and styled it with a charcoal jacket & black denim

The actor wears an eye-catchy half unbuttoned shirt with a tee and jeans. He amps up his look with those sunnies and canvas shoes

The star looks dashing in this black pantsuit paired with a beige tee and white sneakers

Here, he can be seen sporting a patterned jacket with a white tee and olive green pants. He rounded off the look by matching his shoes with the outfit

Sunny caught all our attention in this orange sweatshirt paired with pastel bottoms and colour-blocked shoes

The handsome hunk loves effortless dressing. Here, he went for an ash-grey co-ord set with a tee inside and styled it with Nike shoes

Count on him to take cues to layer an outfit. We liked the way he styled the beige jacket with monochrome pieces and canvas shoes

We can’t take our eyes off him! Sunny looks dapper in this all-grey formal attire paired with tan shoes

The actor looks like a desi munda in this black pathani suit. He paired it with two-toned sneakers, we love it!

Sunny is a fan of jackets. Here, he goes for a yellow bomber jacket and pairs it with a green tee and patchwork denim

