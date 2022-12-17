Sunny Leone
in ethnic outfits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Graceful
Sunny’s fashion game is never disappointing and if you doubt us take a look at her pretty wearing grace with her ethnic pink sharara
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Clad in this blue and pink traditional ensemble, Sunny looks stunning as she strikes a pose
Shine on
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Hopping on the ethnic co-ord bandwagon, Sunny looks spectacular in a pink and golden embroidered ensemble
Stunner
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny defines elegance and fashion altogether as she decks up in a peach lehenga-style saree
Fashionista
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The S in Sunny stands for ‘Stunning’! We are blown away by her capability of pulling off this silk saree so effortlessly
Desi Kudi
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Seen here is no error look and Sunny looks busy serving fashion goals as she decked up in a pretty printed outfit
Blooming
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Her bright blue simple ethnic suit and heart-melting smile can sweep anyone off their feet
Beauty in Blue
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny looks like a ray of sunshine as she is dressed in this yellow lehenga
Sunshine
Image source: SJ Frames
Slaying in this stylish blingy lehenga, Sunny is definitely raising the bars of fashion with her extravagant outfit choice
Classy and Sassy
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Look at this diva making hearts skip a beat with her ethnic outfits and beauty! Sunny looks absolutely stunning here
Stop and Stare
