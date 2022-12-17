Heading 3

Sunny Leone
in ethnic outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Graceful 

Sunny’s fashion game is never disappointing and if you doubt us take a look at her pretty wearing grace with her ethnic pink sharara

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Clad in this blue and pink traditional ensemble, Sunny looks stunning as she strikes a pose

Shine on

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Hopping on the ethnic co-ord bandwagon, Sunny looks spectacular in a pink and golden embroidered ensemble

Stunner

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny defines elegance and fashion altogether as she decks up in a peach lehenga-style saree 

Fashionista

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The S in Sunny stands for ‘Stunning’! We are blown away by her capability of pulling off this silk saree so effortlessly

Desi Kudi

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Seen here is no error look and Sunny looks busy serving fashion goals as she decked up in a pretty printed outfit

Blooming 

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Her bright blue simple ethnic suit and heart-melting smile can sweep anyone off their feet

Beauty in Blue

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny looks like a ray of sunshine as she is dressed in this yellow lehenga

Sunshine

Image source: SJ Frames 

Slaying in this stylish blingy lehenga, Sunny is definitely raising the bars of fashion with her extravagant outfit choice

Classy and Sassy

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Look at this diva making hearts skip a beat with her ethnic outfits and beauty! Sunny looks absolutely stunning here

Stop and Stare

